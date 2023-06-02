Liza Koshy joins cast of My Ex-Friend’s Wedding

By Express News Service

Earlier we reported that Ariana DeBose and Amanda Seyfried were cast alongside Chloe Fineman and Megan Stalter in the upcoming comedy My Ex-Friend’s Wedding. Liza Koshy is the latest to join the film’s cast. The film will be directed by Kay Cannon.

While DeBose, Seyfried, Fineman and Stalter will feature as childhood friends, the role Koshy will be playing is kept under wraps.

The film follows a group of friends who attempt to stop a wedding after the fifth member of the group, who is now estranged, leaves a voice note stating that her upcoming wedding is a mistake. Co-written by Ashley Rodger and Taylor Jenkins Reid, the film will go on floors sometime this year and will be distributed by Sony Pictures.

My Ex-Friend’s Wedding is backed by Stacey Snider.

