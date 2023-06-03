Jennifer Lopez's 'Unstoppable' pauses production due to writers strike 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez's new film "Unstoppable" has halted filming due to the ongoing Writers Guild Association (WGA) strike.

Members of the WGA have been on strike since the beginning of last month demanding better wages, higher minimum pay, more writers per show, and shorter exclusive contracts among other things.

"Unstoppable", which hails from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity, was filming here and was disrupted by picketing strikers earlier in the week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier, Aziz Ansari's Lionsgate feature "Good Fortune", starring Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves, had put an indefinite pause on production after facing issues over picketing.

Besides, Marvel Studios has decided not to go into production of its upcoming titles "Blade" and "Thunderbolts" until after the strike ends.

Lopez's "Unstoppable" is based on the story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg who won a national championship at Arizona State.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of Oscar-winning editor William Goldenberg, will star Jharrel Jerome in the lead role.

