Home Entertainment English

Sarah Polley in talks to direct Disney's 'Bambi' remake

Polley is best known for her 2022 drama "Women Talking" which earned her the Oscar for best-adapted screenplay earlier this year.

Published: 14th June 2023 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Bambi deer

Bambi movie. (Image courtesy: Twitter@BambiTheMovie)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES:  Filmmaker Sarah Polley is in negotiations to tackle Disney's live-action remake of 1942 animated classic "Bambi" is the latest film that is set to get the treatment at the studio.

Polley is best known for her 2022 drama "Women Talking" which earned her the Oscar for best-adapted screenplay earlier this year.

The live-action movie, which is at an early development stage at Disney, will feature music from six-time Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The original movie chronicled the story of a young fawn named Bambi as he learns his place in the forest. With his two best friends, a rabbit named Thumper and a skunk named Flower, Bambi comes of age as he faces the joys and heartache of growing up.

Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster wrote the most recent draft of the script. The movie will be backed by Chris and Paul Weitz’s Depth of Field.

For the past few years, Disney has been strategically remaking its animated classics, starting with 2010's "Alice in Wonderland".

So far, it has revived iconic films such as "Lady and The Tramp", "Aladdin", "Beauty and the Beast", Lion King", "Mulan" and most recently "The Little Mermaid".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sarah Polley Animation Oscar
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp