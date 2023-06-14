Home Entertainment English

Shekhar Kapur's 'What's Love Got to Do with It?' bags nine nominations at UK's National Film Awards

The British romantic comedy, which delves into how different cultures look at love and marriage, features Lily James and Shazad Latif in lead roles.

Published: 14th June 2023 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Promotional poster for 'What's love got to do with it?' 

By PTI

LONDON: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's "What's Love Got to Do with It?" has been nominated in nine categories at the UK's National Film Awards.

The British romantic comedy, which delves into how different cultures look at love and marriage, has bagged nominations for all the major awards, including best British film, best director for Kapur and best actress for Lily James.

The movie features an ensemble cast of Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi and Emma Thompson, as well as music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in a guest appearance.

"What's Love Got to Do with It?" has also received nods for best supporting actor for Asim Chaudhry, best supporting actress for Thompson, best independent film, best screenplay for Jemima Khan, best comedy and best producer (Nicky Kentish Barnes, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jemima Khan).

The nominations for the 9th edition of the National Film Awards were announced in May. The awards ceremony, organised by the UK's National Film Academy, will be held on July 3 at Porchester Hall.

On social media, Kapur received congratulatory messages from many people, including Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with the director for his 1994 hit "Bandit Queen".

"Congratulations," wrote Bajpayee.

"@shekharkapur Congratulations on the accolades, Sir! You continue to do us proud! Shine on!" tweeted actor Ranvir Shorey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Film Awards Shekhar Kapur What's Love Got To Do With It
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp