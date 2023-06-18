Home Entertainment English

Artificial Intelligence: Did Isaac Asimov foresee what is to come?  

Asimov saw two possible outcomes: AI systems taking our jobs and leaving us destitute, or freeing us from painful or routine tasks, allowing us to develop our creativity.

Published: 18th June 2023 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Isaac Asimov. (File Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Prolific author and biochemist, Isaac Asimov, apparently foresaw the advent of Artificial Intelligence or AI and the challenges posed by the machine to humankind. 

Asimov, according to an article in El Pais, titled "Isaac Asimov’s disturbing message for 21st-century humankind", about the documentary Isaac Asimov, A Message to the Future (2022), by French director Mathias Théry, imagined a society managed by interconnected computers. Asimov, according to El Pais, was worried about an ecological crisis caused by pollution and the extinction of species, which only international cooperation could solve, and he foresaw the dilemmas that would arise from the coexistence between people and intelligent machines. Regarding this last matter, he saw two possible outcomes: AI systems taking our jobs and leaving us destitute, or freeing us from painful or routine tasks, allowing us to develop our creativity. We still do not know which of these two directions the future will take.

According to a back-dated story in News In France, with Ray Bradbury and Philip K. Dick, Asimov contributed to making science fiction a vast field of imagination, capable of clearing the future of humanity, to warn man about his potential extinction. Mathias Théry's documentary is a magnificent tribute to the author, it says.

Asimov considers Frankenstein the first modern science fiction book. Published in 1818, it depicts a scientist who creates life from electricity. Which brings him closer to God. But the creature rebels. This is the beginning of mad scientists, what Asimov baptizes “Frankenstein Complex” a theme that depicts an arrogant humanity eager to put on the mantle of the divine through misguided science.

By establishing the three laws of robotics, he does useful work for all scientists, past and present. He predicts the advent of computing and artificial intelligence and wants us to understand that “we cannot afford to waste financial and emotional resources on endless meaningless conflicts”. To meditate, the News In France story noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Isaac Asimov artificial intelligence AI
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp