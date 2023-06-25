Home Entertainment English

Elton John to close out Glastonbury with final UK gig

The singer-songwriter has said he "couldn't be more excited" to make his debut at Glastonbury, Britain's best-known music festival hosted on a farm in southwest England for five decades.

Published: 25th June 2023 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Elton John

Elton John ( Photo | Elton John, Instagram)

By AFP

PILTON: Elton John was set to close out Britain's legendary Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, bringing down the curtain on the five-day annual spectacular with what has been billed as his final UK performance.

The 76-year-old pop superstar is winding down a glittering live career with a global farewell tour, playing his last concerts in the United States in May ahead of a final gig in Stockholm on July 8.

The singer-songwriter has said he "couldn't be more excited" to make his debut at Glastonbury, Britain's best-known music festival hosted on a farm in southwest England for five decades.

He will take to the main Pyramid Stage on Sunday night, with fans eagerly awaiting the identity of four "collaborators" set to join him who have yet to be announced.

His husband David Furnish revealed earlier this week that the four different guests will feature, promising the show would differ from the global icon's sets on his marathon Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour over recent years.

"This one is very special. It is not just another day in the office," Furnish told Sky News.

He also revealed John will not stop making music after the tour ends next month, and will start work on a new studio album later this year.

John caps days of big-name performances in front of more than 200,000 fans at Glastonbury, including veteran US rockers Guns N'Roses making their debut at the long-running festival in the coveted Saturday night headline slot.

Eclectic ethos

They rocked through their extensive catalogue during a two-hour-plus set playing hit tracks including "Knockin On Heaven's Door", "Sweet Child O Mine" and "November Rain".

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, whose band played a so-called secret slot Friday, joined them onstage to help play a special rendition of "Paradise City".

Other acts playing this year included UK indie giants Arctic Monkeys, singer Lizzo, rapper Lil Nas X, post-punk icon Blondie and "rickroller" Rick Astley, highlighting Glastonbury's eclectic ethos.

Dairy farmer Michael Eavis first organised the festival in 1970, the day after Jimi Hendrix died, and fans who came to see acts including Marc Bolan and Al Stewart paid £1 each for entry and received free milk from the farm.

It was held intermittently in the 1970s and it wasn't until the 1990s that it really began to acquire its current cult status.

While able to draw the biggest performers from every genre and generation, it is equally known for hosting thousands of small acts and leftfield events across the huge Worthy Farm site, as well as for often rainy and muddy conditions.

That has not proved a problem this year, with Britain in the midst of a prolonged dry period leaving much of the country scorched.

More than 100,000 standard tickets for this year's festival sold out in just over an hour, despite the price rising to £335 ($427) this year.

Attendees dragging tents, rucksacks and booze began flocking to the site Tuesday, ahead of gates opening the following day and the live music kicking off on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elton John Glastonbury Festival
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp