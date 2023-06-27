Home Entertainment English

Olivia Rodrigo announces sophomore album ‘GUTS’ is coming in September

The first track from Rodrigo’s second album, “GUTS”, “vampire,” will be released on Friday, June 30.

Published: 27th June 2023 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - Olivia Rodrigo appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: Buckle up for a sad girl fall. Olivia Rodrigo — the Grammy-winner best known for her 2021 smash single “drivers license” — will release her highly-anticipated sophomore album in September.

The singer-actor is reteaming with her close collaborator Dan Nigro for “GUTS,” which will be released Sept. 8, Geffen Records announced Tuesday. “SOUR,” her first album, was a multiplatinum debut that won Rodrigo three Grammy Awards.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” Rodrigo said in a press release. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

The first track from Rodrigo’s second album, “GUTS”, “vampire,” will be released on Friday, June 30.

In January 2021, Rodrigo released “drivers license”, a pop power ballad that took the world by storm, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 100, where it stayed for eight weeks. The song became the first in history to hit 80 million streams in seven days on Spotify, and even earned her a viral “Saturday Night Live” parody sketch starring Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page.

She was nominated for seven Grammy Awards — including nominations in all four of the major categories, becoming the first Filipina to do so — and took home three, including best new artist, best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance for “drivers license.”

Nigro, formerly of the band As Tall As Lions, has produced records with stars like Carly Rae Jepsen and Sky Ferreira.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olivia Rodrigo Grammy-winner
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp