Actor Eric Roberts to star in a horror thriller 

A psychological horror, the film is helmed by filmmaker Spyder Dobrofsky.

Published: 29th June 2023

By Express News Service

Actor Eric Roberts will be featured in the upcoming film 'Down Below', which will also star actors Hutch Dano and Christopher Livingston.

A psychological horror, the film is helmed by filmmaker Spyder Dobrofsky. As per reports, Down Below revolves around two characters, a suspect and a sheriff, who end up facing the wrath of a haunting entity on the eve of Christmas. Robert will essay on a police psychologist who is treating a cop after the latter’s suspension on the grounds of committing violence against a civilian.

Eric was last seen playing Robert, the father of Margot Robbie's Nellie LaRoy, in Damien Chazelle's Old Hollywood epic 'Babylon' for Paramount Pictures. The actor is also known for his films like 'Hard luck love song', 'Head full of Honey', 'Inherent Vice', 'The Expendables and the Dark knight' among many others.

