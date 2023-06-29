Home Entertainment English

'Warrior Nun' brought back from cancellation for S3 

Warrior Nun is inspired by the comic book character Nun Areala, originally created by Ben Dunn and published by Antarctic Press.

Published: 29th June 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Netflix series Warrior Nun has been revived for a third season following the cancellation at the streamer. Simon Barry, the creator of the show, announced the news through his Twitter handle.  

Talking to Twitter, Simon Barry wrote, “Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts—Warrior Nun will return and is going to be more epic than you could imagine. More details to come! Soon! Thank you!” 

She discovers that she is part of the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword, charged with battling demons on Earth.  Warrior Nun debuted on July 2020 and renewed for a second season, which got released on November 2022. Despite the positive reception, the series was cancelled on Netflix.

After the cancellation, fans protested to bring back the show. And an online campaign, #SaveWarriorNun gained a lot of traction. Warrior Nun features Alba Baptista in the lead role. The series also stars Toya Turner, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Youn, Tristán Ullo, and  Olivia Delcán, among others. Season 3 is yet to announce the streaming platform. 
 

