Ed Sheeran announces new album Subtract, reveals wife developed tumour in pregnancy

"Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out," the British singer said.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran (File Photo | AP)

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has announced his new album. 

The album, "Subtract" will release on May 5, 2023, the singer tweeted.

"Ed Sheeran has announced his sixth studio album, entitled – and pronounced “subtract," The Guardian reported.

"The fifth and final entry in his series of albums titled with mathematical symbols, Sheeran wrote and recorded its 14 tracks with Aaron Dessner, a member of US alt-rock band the National who also had a major creative role in Taylor Swift’s Folklore and Evermore," the report said.

In an Instagram post, the singer wrote, "I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art."

Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts.

"Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth. My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety. I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air," the singer said.

