First look of Ben Affleck's thriller 'Hypnotic' out

According to Variety, Affleck plays a detective searching for his lost daughter while investigating a series of inexplicable crimes in the film.

Published: 02nd March 2023 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Ben Affleck

Actor Ben Affleck (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The makers of the upcoming thriller film Hypnotic have released the first look of actor Ben Affleck. The film is directed by Robert Rodriguez and has a screenplay written by Rodriguez and Max Borenstein (Godzilla vs. Kong).

The first look image shows a perplexed Affleck holding a picture of his daughter. According to Variety, Affleck plays a detective searching for his lost daughter while investigating a series of inexplicable crimes in the film. The daughter's disappearance is somehow involved with a secret government program. 

Hypnotic also stars Alice Braga, JD Pardo, Hala Finley, Dayo Okeniyi, Jeff Fahey, Jackie Earle Haley and William Fichtner. A work-in-progress cut of the film will be screened at the SXSW Film Festival on March 12.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck will star and direct Air, which also stars Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker and Chris Messina. He will also reprise his role as Bruce Wayne (aka Batman) in The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will release in June and December, respectively.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

