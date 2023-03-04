Home Entertainment English

Daisy Ridley to star in 'The Better Liar' for Amazon studios

The Better Liar tells the story of a woman who hires a look-alike to conceal her sister’s death and claim their shared inheritance.

By Express News Service

Actor Daisy Ridley who is best known for her role as Rey in the Star Wars franchise set to star in the series adaptation of Tanen Jones’s book The Better Liar for Amazon studios. 

The series will also have the same title. Tornante Company has also partnered with Amazon studios to develop the series. 

Daisy Ridley also serves as an executive producer of the series along with  Raelle Tucker, who is also penning the script. Siobhan Bachman also executive produces for The Tornante Company.
Daisy also stars in Magpie,   and The Marsh King’s Daughter.

