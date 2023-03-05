John Cena, Jackie Chan join the voice cast of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

The makers of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem have announced the voice cast of the upcoming film. The new voice cast members include Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog; Rose Byrne as Leatherhead; John Cena as Rocksteady; Jackie Chan as Splinter; Ice Cube as Superfly; Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut; Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil; Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman; Post Malone as Ray Fillet; Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko; and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

The lead cast members of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles include Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon. The upcoming film is produced by Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies and Point Grey Productions.

Mutant Mayhem will follow the crime-fighting Ninja Turtles as they protect New York City. The Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and are recognized as typical youths through bravery after spending years shielded from the outside world. They take on a mystery crime syndicate with the aid of their new buddy April O'Neil (Edibiri), but they quickly find themselves in over their heads as a mutant army is unleashed on them.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is directed by Jeff Rowe. It marks Nicklodean's first-ever CG-animated theatrical production.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was a kids' comic book franchise created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman in 1984. It later became a hit animated TV show, a live-action series and numerous blockbuster theatrical releases. The first teaser for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be out on Monday.

(This article originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

