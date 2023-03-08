Home Entertainment English

Nancy Meyers to direct big-budget romance for Netflix

Paris Paramount will revolve around a budding writer-director who shares a professional and romantic partnership with her producer.

Published: 08th March 2023

American filmmaker Nancy Meyers

American filmmaker Nancy Meyers. (Photo | AFP)

Nancy Meyers will be returning to the director’s chair for a new project which she will be writing, directing and producing for Netflix. Currently titled Paris Paramount, the film is likely to star Scarlett Johansson,  Penélope Cruz, Michael Fassbender, and Owen Wilson among others. 

Paris Paramount will revolve around a budding writer-director who shares a professional and romantic partnership with her producer. After their break up, they’re forced to work together when they collaborate on a massive new project. Amidst the chaos of a star-studded movie production, they try to navigate their relationship. 

Interestingly, the director Meyers had a similar relationship with Charles Shyer, a writer/producer/director. She married him in 1980, and they parted ways in 1999. This Netflix-Meyers project was announced early in 2022, and Jennifer Lawrence was initially in talks to star as the lead.

However, she later departed from the project. Meyers will be making a comeback with Paris Paramount, as her last directorial was the 2015 film, The Intern. Some of Nancy Meyers’ best works include Private Benjamin, Baby Boom, The Parent Trap, The Holiday and It’s Complicated.

