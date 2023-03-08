Home Entertainment English

'The Thicket' is about journey into heart of darkness to find love: Peter Dinklage

According to IANS, speaking about the upcoming project, Dinklage said, “I’m so very excited to bring Joe Lansdale’s riveting story to the screen."

Published: 08th March 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage will star in The Thicket directed by Elliott Lester. Dinklage also serves as the producer for the film which is currently under production in Calgary, Canada.

According to IANS, speaking about the upcoming project, Dinklage said, “I’m so very excited to bring Joe Lansdale’s riveting story to the screen. A journey into the heart of darkness to find love and return it to its rightful place.”

The cast also includes Juliette Lewis, Esme Creed-Miles, Levon Hawke, Leslie Grace, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Macon Blair, Ned Dennehy, Andrew Schulz, Arliss Howard, Metallica rocker and James Hetfield, among others. 

According to reports, The Thicket is based on Joe R. Lansdale’s novel of the same name. The film follows a young man called Jack (Levon). He goes on a challenging quest to rescue his sister Lula (Creed-Miles) after she is kidnapped by the violent killer Cut Throat Bill (Juliette) and her gang.

Jack seeks the help of bounty hunter Reginald Jones (Dinklage) to rescue her sister. Reginald Joes is an alcoholic and the son of an ex-slave (Gbenga). The story unfolds with the tracking down Cut Throat Bill to an area known as The Big Thicket. The film’s pre-production began in 2020, and there was a delay in filming due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peter Dinklage The Thicket
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp