'The Thicket' is about journey into heart of darkness to find love: Peter Dinklage

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage will star in The Thicket directed by Elliott Lester. Dinklage also serves as the producer for the film which is currently under production in Calgary, Canada.

According to IANS, speaking about the upcoming project, Dinklage said, “I’m so very excited to bring Joe Lansdale’s riveting story to the screen. A journey into the heart of darkness to find love and return it to its rightful place.”

The cast also includes Juliette Lewis, Esme Creed-Miles, Levon Hawke, Leslie Grace, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Macon Blair, Ned Dennehy, Andrew Schulz, Arliss Howard, Metallica rocker and James Hetfield, among others.

According to reports, The Thicket is based on Joe R. Lansdale’s novel of the same name. The film follows a young man called Jack (Levon). He goes on a challenging quest to rescue his sister Lula (Creed-Miles) after she is kidnapped by the violent killer Cut Throat Bill (Juliette) and her gang.

Jack seeks the help of bounty hunter Reginald Jones (Dinklage) to rescue her sister. Reginald Joes is an alcoholic and the son of an ex-slave (Gbenga). The story unfolds with the tracking down Cut Throat Bill to an area known as The Big Thicket. The film’s pre-production began in 2020, and there was a delay in filming due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

We earlier reported that Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage will star in The Thicket directed by Elliott Lester. Dinklage also serves as the producer for the film which is currently under production in Calgary, Canada. According to IANS, speaking about the upcoming project, Dinklage said, “I’m so very excited to bring Joe Lansdale’s riveting story to the screen. A journey into the heart of darkness to find love and return it to its rightful place.” The cast also includes Juliette Lewis, Esme Creed-Miles, Levon Hawke, Leslie Grace, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Macon Blair, Ned Dennehy, Andrew Schulz, Arliss Howard, Metallica rocker and James Hetfield, among others. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to reports, The Thicket is based on Joe R. Lansdale’s novel of the same name. The film follows a young man called Jack (Levon). He goes on a challenging quest to rescue his sister Lula (Creed-Miles) after she is kidnapped by the violent killer Cut Throat Bill (Juliette) and her gang. Jack seeks the help of bounty hunter Reginald Jones (Dinklage) to rescue her sister. Reginald Joes is an alcoholic and the son of an ex-slave (Gbenga). The story unfolds with the tracking down Cut Throat Bill to an area known as The Big Thicket. The film’s pre-production began in 2020, and there was a delay in filming due to the Covid-19 pandemic.