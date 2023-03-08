Trailer of Chris Evans and Ana de Armas’ 'Ghosted' released 

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

The trailer of Ghosted, the upcoming romantic action adventure film starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, was released by Apple Original Films on social media. The film will premiere on Apple TV+ on April 21.

Ghosted follows two individuals Cole and Sadie where the former falls in love with the latter. But as fate has it, Cole gets to know that Sadie is a secret agent before they can decide on their second date.

Besides Ana and Chris, the film also stars Adrian Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson and Tate Donovan. Helmed by Dexter Fletcher with script by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film is backed by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger along with along with Jules Daly, Evans, Reese and Wernick.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

