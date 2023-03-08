Trailer of Chris Evans and Ana de Armas’ 'Ghosted' released 

Home Entertainment English

The trailer of Ghosted, the upcoming romantic action adventure film starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, was released by Apple Original Films on social media.

Published: 08th March 2023

A still from the trailer 'Ghosted' starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas

A still from the trailer 'Ghosted' starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

Ghosted follows two individuals Cole and Sadie where the former falls in love with the latter. But as fate has it, Cole gets to know that Sadie is a secret agent before they can decide on their second date.

Besides Ana and Chris, the film also stars Adrian Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson and Tate Donovan. Helmed by Dexter Fletcher with script by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film is backed by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger along with along with Jules Daly, Evans, Reese and Wernick.

