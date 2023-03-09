Home Entertainment English

Jason Clarke, Scott Eastwood, Chaske Spencer join 'Wind River' sequel

Kari Skogland, known for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, has been roped in to direct Wind River: The Next Chapter.

Published: 09th March 2023 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the original film, 'Wind River' which was released in 2017 and starred Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen in the lead.

A still from the original film, 'Wind River' which was released in 2017 and starred Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen in the lead. (Photo | IMDb)

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that a sequel to the critically acclaimed investigative thriller film Wind River, titled Wind River: The Next Chapter, is in the works at Castle Rock Entertainment. Jason Clarke, Scott Eastwood and Chaske Spencer have now joined the cast of the sequel. 

The original film, which was released in 2017, was written and directed by acclaimed screenwriter Taylor Sheridan and starred Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen in the lead. Kari Skogland, known for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, has been roped in to direct Wind River: The Next Chapter. 

Patrick Massett and John Zinman have penned the screenplay. Previously, the makers announced that Martin Sensmeier will reprise his role from the original film, in the sequel. The original film revolved around a world-weary FBI agent, played by Jeremy Renner, helping a rookie investigator (Elizabeth Olsen) solve the mysterious disappearance of a girl.

The original film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival where Sheridan won the award for Best Director. Wind River: The Next Chapter is being produced by Castle Rock Entertainment and Acacia Filmed Entertainment, Thunder Road Pictures.

