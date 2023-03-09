Home Entertainment English

Sharon Stone says she lost custody of her son because of nude scene in 'Basic Instinct'

Stone says she went to the projection booth after finding out about the nude scenes and confronted 'Basic Instinct' director Paul Verhoeven by slapping him across the face.

Published: 09th March 2023 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Sharon Stone

Actress Sharon Stone. (Photo |AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Sharon Stone revealed on the 'Table for Two' podcast that she lost custody of her son in part because of 'Basic Instinct' and all the controversy the 1992 drama ignited over her infamous nude scene.

After her divorce from Phil Bronstein was finalised in 2004, a judge ruled that he would have custody of their son, Roan. The two adopted Roan in 2000. Stone told podcast host Bruce Bozzi that 'Basic Instinct' played a role in the custody battle, reports 'Variety'.

"I lost custody of my child," Stone said.

"When the judge asked - my child my tiny little boy, 'Do you know your mother makes sex movies?' Like, this kind of abuse by the system - that I was considered what kind of parent I was, because I made that movie."

"People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a 16th of a second of possible nudity of me - and I lost custody of my child," Stone added. "Are you kidding?"

Stone said the judge's decision resulted in her checking into "the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers" of her heart. The actor added, "It broke my heart. It literally broke my heart."

ALSO READ | I've lost 9 children by miscarriage: Hollywood actress Sharon Stone

For Stone, the judge's decision was only the latest example of people "weaponising" her movie roles against her.

The actor remembered attending the Golden Globes as a nominee for 'Basic Instinct' only to be laughed at by her peers when her name was called. "It was horrible. I was so humiliated," Stone said.

"Does anyone have any idea how hard it was to play that part? How gut-wrenching? How frightening? To try and carry this complex movie that was breaking all boundaries and everyone was protesting against, and the pressure. I auditioned for it for nine months. They offered it to 13 other people and now you're laughing at me. I just wanted to crawl into a hole."

In her memoir, 'The Beauty of Living Twice', which was published last year, Stone revealed she was misled into appearing nude in 'Basic Instinct'. The actor said she had no idea about the nudity until she saw a screening of the film alongside agents and lawyers.

"That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I'd been told, 'We can't see anything - I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we'll know you have panties on,'" Stone writes in the memoir. "Now, here is the issue. It didn't matter anymore. It was me and my parts up there. I had decisions to make."

Stone says she went to the projection booth and confronted 'Basic Instinct' director Paul Verhoeven by slapping him across the face.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharon Stone Sharon Stone son Basic Instinct
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp