I've lost 9 children by miscarriage: Hollywood actress Sharon Stone

The 64-year-old actress said women are made to feel that losing a baby is 'something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure'.

Published: 25th June 2022 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood Actress Sharon Stone.(File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: 'Basic Instinct' star Sharon Stone has opened up about losing nine children by miscarriage, and she says women are made to feel that losing a baby is "something to bear alone and secretly.

The 64-year-old actress said women are made to feel that losing a baby is "something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure", but the actress says anyone who has suffered a miscarriage requires "compassion and empathy and healing", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In an Instagram comment, she wrote: "We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage. It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure.

"Instead of receiving the much-needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need. Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort."

Stone made the comment on People magazine's Instagram post promoting a joint interview with 'Dancing with the Stars' professionals Peta Murgatroyd and her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy.

In the chat, the 35-year-old star opened up to the publication about suffering a miscarriage while her husband, 42, was in Ukraine.

He said: "I'm just here to make sure that everything goes well, regardless of what it is. I feel like that's my job. And then when everybody's fine, I get to be tended to. But it was crazy. It makes you feel helpless. And for a dude like me, like all my priorities have completely shifted."

Peta also suffered miscarriages twice before.

Speaking about her first miscarriage, she told the magazine: "I was completely embarrassed, ultimately ashamed. I didn't even know how to utter the words and have that sentence come out of my mouth: I had a miscarriage.

"I'm somebody who prides herself on health wellness. I exercise every single day. But as I came to realise, that doesn't really go hand-in-hand with the reproductive system."

