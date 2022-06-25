STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Billie Eilish slams U.S. Supreme Court abortion verdict on stage, calls it a 'dark day'

Eilish was performing a gig where she dedicated her song 'Your Power', a song about older men who take advantage of their position, to all those affected by the decision.

Published: 25th June 2022 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Billie Eilish

Singer Billie Eilish (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: After the United States Supreme Court gave its verdict to end the constitutional right to abortion, Billie Eilish spoke out strongly against the decision from her position on stage at Glastonbury.

As per Deadline, the 20-year-old singer told the enormous crowd in front of the Pyramid Stage, "Today is a really, really dark day for women in the US. I'm just going to say that because I can't bear to think about it any longer."

She then dedicated her song 'Your Power', a song about older men who take advantage of their position, to all those affected by the decision announced on Friday.

ALSO READ | I've lost 9 children by miscarriage: Hollywood actress Sharon Stone

Eilish's appearance on the Glastonbury stage made her the youngest solo artist to ever headline in the Festival's history.

Another performer to protest the decision was folk star Phoebe Bridgers, who made her debut on the John Peel stage and slammed the old Supreme Court justices "who try to tell us what to do with our bodies," as per Deadline.

ALSO READ | US abortion ruling sparks global debate, polarizes activists

The ruling reverses 50 years of precedent since the landmark 1973 case that gave women in the United States the right under federal law to terminate a pregnancy, and a subsequent 1992 decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which largely retained the right.

"The Court finds that the right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation's history and tradition," read the Court's announcement on Friday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Billie Eilish US abortion ruling Abortion
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp