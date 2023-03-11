Home Entertainment English

Shakira breaks 14 Guinness World Records after diss track aimed at ex Gerard Piqué

Now, Shakira — whose Grammy Museum exhibit opened to the public March 4 — is making the rounds with “TQG,” her highly-anticipated collaboration with Karol G.

Published: 11th March 2023 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 03:58 PM

Colombian superstar Shakira

Colombian singer Shakira. (Photo | AP)

Shakira has officially broken 14 Guinness World Records (GWR) thanks to her Bizarrap-produced “Music Sessions Vol. 53,” which was released in January marking the first collaboration between the two hitmakers, reports said.

According to Billboard, the dis track now makes them title holders for the most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours (14,393,324), most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours (63,000,000), fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube (in two days and approximately 22 hours), most streamed Latin track on Spotify in one week (80,646,962), among other titles, according to a press release. To date, Shakira is a 17-time Guinness World Records title holder.

The Colombian star and Bizarrap joined forces for “Vol. 53,” in which Shak slams her ex, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, with slick bars about how a top-notch loba shouldn’t settle for any tipos like him, against an electrifying electo-pop backdrop. The track peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and it landed at No. 2 on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. It ruled the Hot Latin Songs chart, scoring Shakira her 12th leader on the tally.

Now, Shakira — whose Grammy Museum exhibit opened to the public March 4 — is making the rounds with “TQG,” her highly-anticipated collaboration with Karol G. The song, part of Karol’s history-making Mañana Será Bonito album — currently sits at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart (dated March 11), Billboard added.

