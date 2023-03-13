Oscars 2023: Check out the list of winners; 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR', women create history
Here are the winners in key categories for the 95th Academy Awards, which were handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.
Published: 13th March 2023
India stamps its presence in the Oscars
While the global hit, 'Naatu Nattu' from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR won the Best Original Song, the Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' emerged as the winner at the 95th Academy Awards making it a maiden victory for India in the Documentary Short Subject category.
Filmmaker Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category, which was won by Navalny.
First Indian track to win Oscars
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster "RRR" charted history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for "Naatu Naatu".
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' conquers Oscars 2023
The surreal sci-fi film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" dominated the Oscars on Sunday, winning seven golden statuettes including best picture, Hollywood's most coveted prize.
The comedy-drama film written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert features multiple universes, sex toys and hot dog fingers. It won the best director, best actress, best original screenplay, best editing, and both the best supporting actor and actress prizes.
First Asian woman to win best actress
Michelle Yeoh, a Malaysian, made history by becoming the first Asian woman to win the best actress Oscar, for her exuberant portrayal of an immigrant business owner thrust into a zany multiverse in the sci-fi trip "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
First Black woman to win two Oscars
Ruth E. Carter the costume designer behind the “Black Panther” films became the first Black woman to win two Oscars. Carter took home best costume design Sunday night at the 95th Academy Awards for the Marvel sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Carter also won in 2018 for “Black Panther,” which made her the first African American to win in the category.
The Oscars were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel (for the third time) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Time-appropriate
A wrenching German adaptation of the classic war novel "All Quiet on the Western Front" clinched the Academy Award for best international feature Sunday with its timely anti-militarist message.
Deepika Padukone presents awards
Indian actress Deepika Padukone who was one of the presenters at the Oscars on Sunday to introduce the performance of best original song “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR.”
In presenting the song, she noted its anti-colonialist themes — but it’s also “a total banger,” she said.
Padukone is the third Indian star to present at the Oscars after Persis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra. She introduced the live Naatu Naatu performance on stage.
Key winners of Oscars 2023
Best documentary short: “The Elephant Whisperers” (Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga)
Best original song: "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"
Best picture: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best actor: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"
Best actress: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best international feature film: "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)
Best cinematography: "All Quiet on the Western Front"
Best animated feature: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
Best documentary feature: "Navalny"
Best original score: "All Quiet on the Western Front," Volker Bertelmann
Best editing: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Paul Rogers)
Best adapted screenplay: “Women Talking” (Sarah Polley)
Best animated short: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” (Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud)
Best costume design: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Ruth Carter)
Best makeup and hairstyling: “The Whale” (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley)
Best live-action short: “An Irish Goodbye” (Tom Berkeley and Ross White)
Best visual effects: “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett)
Best sound: “Top Gun: Maverick” (Mark Weingarten, James Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor)
Best production design: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper)