Oscars 2023: Top leaders, celebrities congratulate team 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers'

By Agencies

PM congratulates teams behind 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers'

PM Narendra Modi on Monday said India is proud and elated with "Naatu Naatu" winning an Oscar, and hailed the song as one that will be remembered for years to come.

He also congratulated the entire team of Tamil documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" after it created history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.

Reacting to the peppy, foot-tapping chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu period action film "RRR" winning the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category, Modi tweeted, "Exceptional! The popularity of 'Naatu Naatu' is global.

It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come.

Exceptional!



The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour.



India is elated and proud. #Oscars https://t.co/cANG5wHROt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023

"Congratulations to MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud," he said.

In another tweet, Modi also congratulated director Kartiki Gonsalves, producer Guneet Monga and the entire team of "The Elephant Whisperers" for winning the Oscars.

"Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature," the prime minister said.

AP CM, TDP chief Naidu congratulate 'Naatu Naatu' team

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday congratulated music director M M Keeravani and team for bagging an Oscar for the song 'Naatu Naatu' in the Music (Original Song) category.

According to the Chief Minister, the song had amplified notations in a variety of genres, including pace, effect, beat and depth, showcasing the Telugu prowess at an international scale, creating history.

He conveyed his wishes to the entire unit of the film - 'RRR'-, directed by SS Rajamouli, for striking the 'Oscar chord with music to the ears of the global audience.

' Reddy said the Academy award is the icing on the cake for the Indian cinema which recently celebrated its centenary.

The #Telugu flag is flying higher!

I’m filled with pride on a Telugu song, that so beautifully celebrates our folk heritage, being given its due recognition internationally today. @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and @mmkeeravaani have truly redefined excellence! 1/2 https://t.co/jp75mpiZHv — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 13, 2023

Similarly, N Chandrababu Naidu, former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo noted that 'Naatu Naatu' has sealed its place in history by winning the award for best original song at the 95th Oscar awards.

"This is probably the finest moment for Indian cinema and Telugus achieving it is even more special," said Naidu congratulating Rajamouli, Keeravani, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Chandrabose, Sipligunj, Kala Bhairava and choreographer Prem Rakshit.

Former VP Venkaiah Naidu, film personalities congratulate 'RRR' team on Oscar recognition for 'Naatu, Naatu'

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, superstar Chiranjeevi and several other Telugu film personalities and political leaders expressed joy and pride over 'Naatu, Naatu' song from SS Rajamouli's period action film 'RRR' winning an Oscar award.

"Congratulations to composer Keeravani garu, lyricist Chandra Bose, ace director Rajamouli garu, & the crew of #RRR movie for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for the popular number, #NaatuNaatu," Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

Soundararajan also took to Twitter to congratulate the 'RRR' team.

‘Naatu Naatu’ has sealed its place in history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the #Oscars. This is probably the finest moment for Indian Cinema and Telugus achieving it is even more special.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/BAKVLsPVxf — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 13, 2023

"Congratulations @RRRMovie team You made INDIAN'S& telugu film industry Proud by #Oscar," she said.

Chiranjeevi complemented 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli, music director MM Keeravani, lyricist Chandrabose and others who were involved in making the song.

"NaatuNaatu ON TOP OF THE WORLD !!! And THE OSCAR for the Best Original Song Goes To : Take a Bow @mmkeeravaani garu & @boselyricist kaalabhairava7Rahulsipligunj #PremRakshith @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan And the One & Only @ssrajamouli," he tweeted.

Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan is one of the heroes in 'RRR'.

Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan said the award has made Indians proud.

The Oscar award and other international recognition to 'RRR' would inspire Indian directors, actors and writers, he said.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy also congratulated the 'RRR' team.

Indian celebs hail Oscar wins for 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers'

"Aaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhh," Alia, who played a pivotal role in 'RRR', reacted to the winning news. In another post, she congratulated The Elephant Whisperers and its producer Guneet Monga.

"ufff what a visual! Historic.Congratulations @guneetmonga and the whole team," she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Story and applauded the RRR team.

Sharing the winning moment, she wrote, "Yesss team." She also added Indian Flag emoji to the caption.

"Yay...another win," actress Mini Mathur wrote on Instagram Story.

'Naatu Naatu' won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all present at the big event.

Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn, took to social media to celebrate the double Oscar win for India for the Telugu blockbuster "RRR" and Tamil documentary short "The Elephant Whisperers".

Filmmaker Karan Johar called the Oscar win of "RRR" "historic".

"Historic!!!! OMG!!!!!!! I was jumping on my bed !!!!! So so so proud! @m.m.keeravani sir @ssrajamouli sir @jrntr @alwaysramcharan" he wrote on Instagram Stories.

The director said he is proud of the team of The Elephant Whisperers for creating history at the Academy Awards.

"Guneet!!!! @guneetmonga you did it!!!!! So so so proud of you!!!! You created history! Broke the glass ceiling and more than anything else paved the way applause, Respect and many a salute to you" he posted.

Ajay Devgn, who also made a guest appearance in "RRR", called the two trophies for Indian films a "proud moment".

"As it is often said, cinema speaks a universal language. Congratulations to the teams of #RRR and #TheElephantWhisperers for their #Oscar wins. It's a proud moment," he tweeted.

Hrithik wrote, "Such a historic, proud & happy moment for Indian Cinema at #Oscars95 ! Many congratulations to the team of Best Documentary Short Film #TheElephantWhisperers & Team RRR for Best Original Song #NaatuNaatu !! More power to you all."

"Wonderful!!! Congratulations to all of you #ElephantWhisperers" tweeted actor Kangana Ranaut.

The actor also praised "RRR" for making India proud.

"Congratulations to entire India, RRR, a movie about suppression, torture, killing, colonisation of Indians based on racial grounds gets appreciated on a world platform, number of Indians died just during one Bengal famine were way more than Jews died during holocaust. Thank team RRR" she added.

Singer Anup Jalota said the song has become famous world over.

Congratulations to MM Kreem, the director and the team for beautifully picturising the song, he added.

Actor Rajinikanth tweeted, "My hearty congratulations to Shri. Keeravani, Shri. Rajamouli and Shri. Kartiki Gonsalves for getting the prestigious Oscar Award. I salute to the proud Indians."

My hearty congratulations to Shri. Keeravani, Shri. Rajamouli and Shri. Kartiki Gonsalves for getting the prestigious Oscar Award. I salute to the proud Indians. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 13, 2023

Sound designer Resul Pookutty, who won an Oscar for Best Sound Mixing for 2008 movie "Slumdog Millionaire", also congratulated the teams of "RRR" and "The Elephant Whisperers".

"This is a huge win congratulations to @mmkeeravaani and the team of #RRR" he said.

"Huge huge congratulations to @guneetm and the team of #elephantwhispers for their #Oscar win @TheAcademy You all created history. Guneet #IToldYouSo" he added.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote on Instagram, "What an incredible moment. It's an Oscar baby"

Actor Rana Daggubati shared a video of the moment MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose won the Oscar and wrote, "The roar of #RRR" "RRR" (Rise Roar Revolt), a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) in the 1920s.

From the moment "Naatu Naatu" won the best original song award at 95th Oscars, social media is abuzz with countless posts about "RRR" and videos from the award ceremony.

Many shared the clips of the electrifying performance of the Telugu track "Naatu Naatu" by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava from the ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre and livestreamed on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Others shared various videos of the team of "RRR", including filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, erupting with joy after "Naatu Naatu" was announced as the winner for best original song.

The ceremony's host Jimmy Kimmel, however, attracted criticism from some fans for calling "RRR" a "Bollywood movie" during his opening monologue.

"I believe this is just the beginning": Jr NTR on Oscar win for 'RRR'

'RRR' actor Jr NTR said, "I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love. I would also like to congratulate the team of 'The Elephant Whisperers' on their win today bringing another Oscar to India."

"Still feels like I am living in a dream": Ram Charan on 'RRR' winning Oscar award

Expressing gratitude and thankfulness, 'RRR' lead actor Ram Charan took to his Twitter account and shared a long note which he captioned, "We have won!! We have won as Indian Cinema!! We won as a country!! The Oscar Award is coming home!"

Charan wrote, " RRR is and will always remain as the most special film of our lives and of Indian Cinema history. I can't thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. It still feels like I am living in a dream. Thank you all for the unstoppable support and love. SS Rajamouli Garu and MM Keeravani Garu are the most precious gems of our Indian film industry. Thank you both for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece."

'Naatu Naatu' lyricist Chandrabose's wife beams with pride, expresses gratitude to Rajamouli

As Chandrabose bagged the award, his wife Suchitra expressed happiness.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "I thank SS Rajamouli sir and his wife and Keeravaani Garu for giving Bose an opportunity to write this song."

Chandrabose's daughter Amrutha also beamed with pride as her father's song Naatu Naatu won Oscar.

"It's a surreal feeling. I am super proud of my dad," she shared.

Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout to 'Naatu Naatu' at Oscars 2023

The actresses made it to the Academy Awards stage to give a special shoutout to RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' which has been nominated in the 'Orginal Song' category this year.

Before Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava earned a standing ovation for their electrifying performance, Deepika announced the performance and even gave a special mention briefing the audience about the song amidst loud cheers.

She said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger!"

She added, "It's earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu."

Deepika looked exquisite in an all-black off-shoulder velvet gown. She tied her hair into a bun and kept her make-up normal. She accessorized her look with a yellow diamond drop necklace.



