Oscar Isaac to star in Helltown adaptation

By Express News Service

Oscar Isaac is reportedly in talks to star in the adaptation of Helltown, which is being developed at Amazon Studios. The crime-thriller series is said to be directed by Oscar winner Edward Berger, who helmed and co-wrote All Quiet on the Western Front.

The series is based on Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod by Casey Sherman (2022). The true crime novel revolves around Tony Costa, an American serial killer convicted for the murder of two in 1969.

However, it is suspected that he has murdered more people. Further, the book also explains how famed novelists Kurt Vonnegut and Normal Miller were attracted to the killings due to media coverage.

Isaac is said to play the role of the novelist Vonnegut if he signs the series.

According to the story, the novelist makes a connection with Costa as he was struggling during the period, and gets obsessed with the killings. Mohamad El Masri has adapted Helltown into a series. He will be show-running and executive-producing the series.

The other executive producers on Helltown will include Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey through their Team Downey production banner and Berger.

Oscar Isaac is reportedly in talks to star in the adaptation of Helltown, which is being developed at Amazon Studios. The crime-thriller series is said to be directed by Oscar winner Edward Berger, who helmed and co-wrote All Quiet on the Western Front. The series is based on Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod by Casey Sherman (2022). The true crime novel revolves around Tony Costa, an American serial killer convicted for the murder of two in 1969. However, it is suspected that he has murdered more people. Further, the book also explains how famed novelists Kurt Vonnegut and Normal Miller were attracted to the killings due to media coverage. Isaac is said to play the role of the novelist Vonnegut if he signs the series.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the story, the novelist makes a connection with Costa as he was struggling during the period, and gets obsessed with the killings. Mohamad El Masri has adapted Helltown into a series. He will be show-running and executive-producing the series. The other executive producers on Helltown will include Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey through their Team Downey production banner and Berger.