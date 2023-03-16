Home Entertainment English

Nathalie Emmanuel to join Omar Sy in The Killer

While it is yet to be confirmed if the new project will also follow the same plot or have a fresh one, Woo will return as director and will also back the film.

Actor Nathalie Emmanuel, best known for her roles in Game of Thrones and Fast & Furious, joined the cast of The Killer, which will be a re-imagination of John Woo’s 1989 film by the same name. She will be starring alongside Omar Sy.

The 1989 film features Chow Yun-fat, Danny Lee and Sally Yeh. Chow essayed the role of an assassin who takes his last job in order to get money for the surgery of a singer whom he blinded during a shootout.

While it is yet to be confirmed if the new project will also follow the same plot or have a fresh one, Woo will return as director and will also back the film. Universal Pictures’ Sara Scott and Jacqueline Garell will be associated with the project as well. 

