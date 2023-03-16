Nathalie Emmanuel to join Omar Sy in The Killer

By Express News Service

Actor Nathalie Emmanuel, best known for her roles in Game of Thrones and Fast & Furious, joined the cast of The Killer, which will be a re-imagination of John Woo’s 1989 film by the same name. She will be starring alongside Omar Sy.

The 1989 film features Chow Yun-fat, Danny Lee and Sally Yeh. Chow essayed the role of an assassin who takes his last job in order to get money for the surgery of a singer whom he blinded during a shootout.

While it is yet to be confirmed if the new project will also follow the same plot or have a fresh one, Woo will return as director and will also back the film. Universal Pictures’ Sara Scott and Jacqueline Garell will be associated with the project as well.

