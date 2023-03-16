Home Entertainment English

Quentin Tarantino to direct his last film based on Pauline Kael

While a studio is yet to be attached to The Movie Critic, reports suggest that Sony, which also distributed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, would be associated with the project.

Published: 16th March 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Quentin Tarantino

Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino (File | AP)

By Express News Service

In what may be the last film of Quentin Tarantino, the veteran filmmaker is in the process to direct The Movie Critic, which he wrote and will be directing this fall.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming film will have a period setting of 1970 Los Angeles and feature a woman as the protagonist. It is also speculated that the film will focus on one of the known and influential film critics, and novelists Pauline Kael.

While a studio is yet to be attached to The Movie Critic, reports suggest that Sony, which also distributed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, would be associated with the project.

The cast and technical crew of the upcoming film are also yet to come in place. It is to be noted that Tarantino had mentioned earlier that he wanted to direct 10 films or retire by 60. The filmmaker has so far helmed nine films, including two Kill Bill films.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Quentin Tarantino Hollywood Reporter Hollywood
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp