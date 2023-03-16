Quentin Tarantino to direct his last film based on Pauline Kael

By Express News Service

In what may be the last film of Quentin Tarantino, the veteran filmmaker is in the process to direct The Movie Critic, which he wrote and will be directing this fall.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming film will have a period setting of 1970 Los Angeles and feature a woman as the protagonist. It is also speculated that the film will focus on one of the known and influential film critics, and novelists Pauline Kael.

While a studio is yet to be attached to The Movie Critic, reports suggest that Sony, which also distributed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, would be associated with the project.

The cast and technical crew of the upcoming film are also yet to come in place. It is to be noted that Tarantino had mentioned earlier that he wanted to direct 10 films or retire by 60. The filmmaker has so far helmed nine films, including two Kill Bill films.



In what may be the last film of Quentin Tarantino, the veteran filmmaker is in the process to direct The Movie Critic, which he wrote and will be directing this fall. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming film will have a period setting of 1970 Los Angeles and feature a woman as the protagonist. It is also speculated that the film will focus on one of the known and influential film critics, and novelists Pauline Kael. While a studio is yet to be attached to The Movie Critic, reports suggest that Sony, which also distributed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, would be associated with the project.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The cast and technical crew of the upcoming film are also yet to come in place. It is to be noted that Tarantino had mentioned earlier that he wanted to direct 10 films or retire by 60. The filmmaker has so far helmed nine films, including two Kill Bill films.