'Smile' director Parker Finn signs first-look deal with Paramount 

By Express News Service

Director Parker Finn, who made the 2022 hit horror film 'Smile' signed a multi-year, first-look deal with Paramount Pictures, which also distributed his film.

While the details of the deal are kept under wraps, it is reported that Parker will be writing, producing and directing a set of feature films that will be coming under the horror genre. A sequel of Smile is also expected to be in the making.

“Smile’s breakthrough success is a testament to Parker’s unique and fresh filmmaking, and we are thrilled that he will make Paramount his home,” Paramount president and CEO Brian Robbins said in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Paramount’s motion picture group co-presidents Michael Ireland and Daria Cercek, said, “Parker knows how to keep people on the edge of their seats and we’re happy that we get to keep scaring audiences together.”

Smile was Parker’s directorial debut and is adapted from his short film Laura Hasn’t Slept. The film stars Caitlin Stacey and Lew Temple.

