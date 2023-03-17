Home Entertainment English

'The Young Poe' series in the works

The first season of the series will consist of six episodes and will be directed by Jorge Dorado.

Published: 17th March 2023

'The Young Poe'

Poster of 'The Young Poe'

By Express News Service

Spanish director Jorje Dorado will be teaming up with The Mediapro Studio and author Cuca Canals for the detective thriller 'The Young Poe' in order to make a second English-language international franchise.

The first season of the series will consist of six episodes and will be directed by Jorge Dorado. The screenplay will be written by Dominic Harai. It will be executive produced by Ran Tellem. The series will be set against the 1920s backdrop of Boston, a time when the emigrant population consisted majorly. While the series will be in English, it will consist of actors across nationalities.

So many things that we describe are based on real events. Poe’s beautiful actress mother died when he was young, His father abandoned him. He and his siblings were put into adoption but in different homes. His foster father beat him. Among his father’s many businesses, he owned a morgue,” Variety quoted Canals. The series is targeted at an adult audience.

