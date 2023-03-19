Home Entertainment English

Most important night of my professional life: Ben Affleck as directorial 'Air' premieres at SXSW

'Air' stars Matt Damon as the Nike executive who signed Michael Jordan to his first sneaker deal.

Published: 19th March 2023 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Ben Affleck stars in 'Air.'

Ben Affleck stars in 'Air.'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Ben Affleck screened the world premiere of his new directorial venture 'Air' at South by Southwest Film and TV Festival (SXSW) in Austin on Saturday and expressed how much he wanted his Amazon Studios project to succeed.

"Tonight is the most important night of my professional life," Affleck declared from the stage, amid making some self-deprecating references to previous projects which were not widely popular. "This is an optimistic, hopeful movie about people. So I can't hide behind being an auteur - [as if to say] 'you don't need to understand my movie.' I really hope you like it ... So no pressure, but it's all on you.", reported The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media company.

Affleck directed and co-stars in 'Air', a biographical drama which chronicles Nike's revolutionary creation of the Air Jordan shoeline. Judging by the premiere audience's reaction, Affleck need not be worried about its reception - the film and its cast received a rapturous ovation.

'Air' stars Matt Damon as the Nike executive who signed Michael Jordan to his first sneaker deal. Affleck plays the role of Nike CEO Phil Knight, and the film also stars Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and Chris Messina.

Affleck said he showed the film to the real Phil Knight, "and halfway through I realized that might have been a gigantic mistake" given how the film somewhat satirizes the Nike co-founder. "But people like to make fun of the boss, that's part of workplace culture," he said. "I've been known to appear in an occasional meme."

'Air' will mark the first film from Amazon to be released in theatres without a simultaneous release on Prime Video. The film will hit the theatres on April 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ben Affleck South by Southwest Film and TV Festival Air film
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp