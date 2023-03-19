Most important night of my professional life: Ben Affleck as directorial 'Air' premieres at SXSW

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Ben Affleck screened the world premiere of his new directorial venture 'Air' at South by Southwest Film and TV Festival (SXSW) in Austin on Saturday and expressed how much he wanted his Amazon Studios project to succeed.

"Tonight is the most important night of my professional life," Affleck declared from the stage, amid making some self-deprecating references to previous projects which were not widely popular. "This is an optimistic, hopeful movie about people. So I can't hide behind being an auteur - [as if to say] 'you don't need to understand my movie.' I really hope you like it ... So no pressure, but it's all on you.", reported The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media company.

Affleck directed and co-stars in 'Air', a biographical drama which chronicles Nike's revolutionary creation of the Air Jordan shoeline. Judging by the premiere audience's reaction, Affleck need not be worried about its reception - the film and its cast received a rapturous ovation.

Ben Affleck’s #AIR just got probably the biggest standing ovation of #SXSW pic.twitter.com/5PpkIlCFEk — Sergio Muñoz Esquer @ SXSW (@ElSergioMunoz) March 19, 2023

'Air' stars Matt Damon as the Nike executive who signed Michael Jordan to his first sneaker deal. Affleck plays the role of Nike CEO Phil Knight, and the film also stars Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and Chris Messina.

Affleck said he showed the film to the real Phil Knight, "and halfway through I realized that might have been a gigantic mistake" given how the film somewhat satirizes the Nike co-founder. "But people like to make fun of the boss, that's part of workplace culture," he said. "I've been known to appear in an occasional meme."

'Air' will mark the first film from Amazon to be released in theatres without a simultaneous release on Prime Video. The film will hit the theatres on April 5.

