Actor Denzel Washington cast in Gladiator sequel  

By Express News Service

Actor Denzel Washington, who has previously worked with Ridley Scott in biographical crime film American Gangster, is set to team up with director Ridley Scott for the upcoming Gladiator sequel, which will have Paul Mescal play the lead role.

As per Variety, the details of Washington’s character, is kept under wraps. Gladiator, which released in 2000, featured Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix and Conie Nielsen. Russell essayed the role of Maximus, the Roman general-turned-gladiator, who avenges the murders of his wife and son.

The sequel of the film is set years after the events of the first film took place and will focus on Lucius (Paul), the son of Conie’s Lucilla and nephew of Commodus (Joaquin). Lucius and Lucilla were saved by Maximus when he defeated Commodus in combat, though he too succumbed to his injuries, allowing him to finally reunite with his murdered wife and son in the afterlife.

The sequel will be backed by Ridley along with Doug Wick, Michael Pruss and Lucy Fisher. The script is written by David Scarpa.

