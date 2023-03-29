Matthew Macfadyen joins cast of 'Deadpool 3'

Home Entertainment English

Other cast members include Hugh Jackman who will reprise his role as Wolverine and Emma Corrin who was seen as Diana in The Crown, as the main antagonist.

Actor Matthew Macfadyen, who is known for his roles in Pride & Prejudice, HBO series Succession, has joined the cast of the upcoming film Deadpool 3.

By Express News Service

Actor Matthew Macfadyen, who is known for his roles in Pride & Prejudice, HBO series Succession, has joined the cast of the upcoming film Deadpool 3 which is headlined by Ryan Reynolds.

However, the details on the actor’s character are kept under wraps. Other cast members include Hugh Jackman who will reprise his role as Wolverine and Emma Corrin who was seen as Diana in The Crown, as the main antagonist.

Matthew was recently seen as Ton Wambsgans in the hit show Succession and won an Emmy Award and BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor in the Drama Series category for the third season.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 will hit the theatres on November 8. It will be the first R-rated film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The production of the third film in the Deadpool series is to begin in London this Spring.

While the first two films in the series were shot extensively in Vancouver, Deadpool 3 will be majorly filmed across London.

