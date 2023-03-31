New 'Citadel' trailer zooms into memory loss of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra's characters

Home Entertainment English

'Citadel' is being produced by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO.

By IANS

MUMBAI: A new trailer of the upcoming streaming series 'Citadel' further deep dives into the show's narrative of two former agents played by Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Their memories get wiped out after one of their colleagues double-crosses them, leading to the titular spy agency's fall.

As per the show's narrative, the titular independent global spy agency was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows.

Priyanka and Richard's character remain hidden under cover unaware of their part until one night, when Richard's character is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Mason (Richard) seeks out his former partner, Nadia (Priyanka), and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore.

It premieres on April 28 on Prime Video with new episodes released weekly every Friday all through to May 26.

