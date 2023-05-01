Jock Zonfrillo, 'MasterChef Australia' judge and author, dies at 46

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Jock Zonfrillo, judge on "MasterChef Australia", celebrity chef and author, has died.

He was 46.

In a statement shared on his official Instagram account, Zonfrillo's family said the Scottish restaurateur died in Melbourne on Sunday.

"With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.

So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we're too overwhelmed to put them into words.

For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky," the family said in the statement.

"We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend," they added.

No cause of death was given.

In 2019, Zonfrillo became a judge on "MasterChef Australia", along with Melissa Leong and Andy Allen, stepping in for the long-running cookery competition show's original hosts Matt Preston, George Calombaris and Gary Mehigan.

In a statement, the official Twitter page of "MasterChef Australia" said the new season of the series which was due to premiere on Monday night will not air this week.

"Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family.

Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday. MasterChef Australia will not air this week," the makers of the show said.

Zonfrillo is survived by his third wife, Lauren Fried, and his four children.

MELBOURNE: Jock Zonfrillo, judge on "MasterChef Australia", celebrity chef and author, has died. He was 46. In a statement shared on his official Instagram account, Zonfrillo's family said the Scottish restaurateur died in Melbourne on Sunday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday. So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we're too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky," the family said in the statement. "We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend," they added. No cause of death was given. In 2019, Zonfrillo became a judge on "MasterChef Australia", along with Melissa Leong and Andy Allen, stepping in for the long-running cookery competition show's original hosts Matt Preston, George Calombaris and Gary Mehigan. In a statement, the official Twitter page of "MasterChef Australia" said the new season of the series which was due to premiere on Monday night will not air this week. "Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family. Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday. MasterChef Australia will not air this week," the makers of the show said. Zonfrillo is survived by his third wife, Lauren Fried, and his four children.