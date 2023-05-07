Home Entertainment English

'Stranger Things' ultimate season faces delays due to writers' strike

The union representing 11,500 writers of film, television and other entertainment forms are now on strike. It's the first writers’ strike — and the first Hollywood strike of any kind — in 15 years.

Published: 07th May 2023 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Netflix shoW 'Stranger Things' (Photo | AP)

Netflix shoW 'Stranger Things' (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Popular series 'Stranger Things' has paused work on its final season, as series co-creators and co-showrunners Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, known as the Duffer brothers, shared a statement announcing that starting production "is not possible" during the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

EXPLAINER: Why Hollywood writers are striking and the immediate impact

The Duffers issued a statement from the Stranger Writers Twitter account, which has offered 'Stranger Things' fans a glimpse into the series' writers room over the years. Writing on the fifth and final season commenced in August 2022, shortly after the fourth season premiered, reports 'Variety'.

"Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike," the Duffers wrote.

"We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then - over and out. #wgastrong"

As the most streamed series of 2022, 'Stranger Things' now joins a growing group of Netflix series, such as "Big Mouth" and "Cobra Kai," facing delays and productions pauses amid the ongoing writers' strike.

After the original "Stranger Things" concludes, fans can expect an animated series set in the 'Stranger Things' world, which is set to be produced by the Duffer brothers, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. England-based fans can check out the franchise's venture into the theatre world later this year.

'Stranger Things' writer and co-executive producer Kate Trefry has penned a stage production spin-off, 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow'. The stage production is set to premiere at the West End Phoenix Theatre in London.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Duffer brothers Stranger Things
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp