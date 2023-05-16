Home Entertainment English

Christopher McQuarrie on stunts in 'Mission: Impossible 7 - Part One'

The filmmaker explained the challenges of wanting to stage the most outrageous action scenes but also figuring out how to film them in a logical way.

Published: 16th May 2023

Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that the latest instalment in the Tom Cruise-fronted Mission Impossible franchise, titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, will be the final assignment of Cruise’s Ethan Hunt.

In a recent interaction with Empire, director Christopher McQuarrie spoke about the stunts performed by Tom Cruise in the film. The filmmaker explained the challenges of wanting to stage the most outrageous action scenes but also figuring out how to film them in a logical way.

“The Mission films always have a huge stunt, a jaw-dropping moment of wonder. This one is no exception,” said Christopher. “In an epic set-piece, Cruise battles Esai Morale’s villain on top of a moving steam train, and this isn’t a steam train that belongs in a museum.

This is a fully powered, very fast, rocking, and rolling steam engine barreling down tracks. All the days on the train were exhausting. The train just sucks you dry but in a good way. We’re making a movie that involves sequences that they just don’t shoot practically anymore, and haven’t in a long, long time,” he added. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will hit screens on July 12.
 

