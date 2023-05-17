Hawkeye spinoff series 'Echo' to stream in November

Home Entertainment English

Published: 17th May 2023 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 10:48 AM

By Express News Service

Marvel’s Hawkeye spinoff series Echo is all set to premiere on Disney+ on November 29. For a change, the streamer has opted to release all of the series’ episodes at once, unlike its traditional streaming model.
The superhero made her first on-screen appearance in the Disney+ Hawkeye series. The character, who also goes by the name of Maya Lopez, was introduced in the comics as a supporting character for Daredevil. She is the adoptive daughter of the fictional gangster Kingpin.

Marion Dayre, known for her writing credits in Better Call Saul, is the creator of the show. Vincent D’Onofrio, who played Kingpin in the Daredevil series, will reprise his role in Echo.

Charlie Cox, who plays the titular character in the now cancelled Daredevil series, was earlier announced to be a part of the MCU following his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He is also announced as a cast member for Echo, which also stars Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zahn McClarnon in supporting roles.

