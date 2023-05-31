Home Entertainment English

'The Godfather' star Al Pacino set to welcome baby at 82 with girlfriend Noor Alfallah 

He shares daughter Julie Marie, 33 with his former girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also is a father to 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo.

Published: 31st May 2023 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2023 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Al Pacino

Hollywood actor Al Pacino

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood veteran Al Pacino, 82, and his producer girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting a baby.

Noor Alfallah

Pacino's representative confirmed the news to People magazine. Alfallah has been linked to Pacino since April 2022.

They first sparked romance rumours after they were photographed grabbing dinner together.

This would be "The Godfather" star's fourth child. He shares daughter Julie Marie, 33 with his former girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also is a father to 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.

The news comes weeks after Pacino's "The Godfather" and "Heat" co-star Robert de Niro, 79, revealed he recently welcomed his seventh child.

TAGS
Al Pacino Noor Alfallah
