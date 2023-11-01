'It Follows' sequel announced

By Express News Service

A sequel to the 2014 horror film It Follows, titled They Follow, is in the making with director David Robert Mitchell and actor Maika Monroe reuniting.

Neon will be co-producing the film which is set to go on floors in 2024. Good Fear Content will also serve as producer. With David returning as both director and writer of the sequel, Maika will be playing the lead and reprise her character Jay Height.

It Follows is about a young woman who is followed by an unknown supernatural force following a sexual encounter. Actors Keir Gilchrist, Olivia Luccardi, Lili Sepe, Daniel Zovatto, Jake Weary also featured in the film. The plot of the sequel, along with cast members, is yet to be revealed.



