'Fauda' crew member 'killed in action' amid Israel-Hamas conflict: Makers

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A crew member from the Netflix drama "Fauda" has been "killed in action" in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and militant group Hamas.

According to the official X page of the Israeli series, the crew member who lost his life was Matan Meir.

"We are devastated to share that one of our Fauda family members, Matan Meir, was killed in action in Gaza. Matan was an integral crew member. The cast and crew are heartbroken by this tragic loss. We extend our condolences to Matan's family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the post read.

No other details were provided.

"Fauda" co-creator and lead star Lior Raz also shared the news of Meir's death on his official Instagram account.

In October, Raz joined the 'Brothers in Arms' volunteers along with co-creator and journalist Avi Yissascharov to extract two families from the bombarded town of Sderot in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"Fauda" has been criticised by a section of viewers for "whitewashing" the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

