New 'Karate Kid' film to star Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan

By Express News Service

Sony has announced that a new Karate Kid film in the making will star Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan in the lead roles. The film will release on December 13, 2024.

Ralph and Chan, both of whom starred in Karate Kid movies decades apart, are set to reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Mr Han. However, the casting is still underway to determine who will play the titular character.

It is to be noted that the characters of both these actors exist in a different universe and the new film is expected to make these worlds collide.

Jonathan Entwistle, best known for his well-regarded and award-winning teen television dramas I’m Not Okay with This and The End of the F***ing World, is directing the untitled feature with Rob Lieber serving as writer of screenplay.

Karen Rosenfelt will back the film. Others part of the cast are yet to be confirmed by the makers.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express; with inputs from Online Desk)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Sony has announced that a new Karate Kid film in the making will star Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan in the lead roles. The film will release on December 13, 2024. Ralph and Chan, both of whom starred in Karate Kid movies decades apart, are set to reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Mr Han. However, the casting is still underway to determine who will play the titular character. It is to be noted that the characters of both these actors exist in a different universe and the new film is expected to make these worlds collide.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Jonathan Entwistle, best known for his well-regarded and award-winning teen television dramas I’m Not Okay with This and The End of the F***ing World, is directing the untitled feature with Rob Lieber serving as writer of screenplay. Karen Rosenfelt will back the film. Others part of the cast are yet to be confirmed by the makers. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express; with inputs from Online Desk) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp