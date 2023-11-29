Actor Darragh Hand joins 'Heartstopper S3' cast

By Express News Service

Actor Darragh Hand has been added to the cast of the third season of Netflix’s Heartstopper. He will be playing a character named Michael Holden, who appears in Heartstopper’s creator Alice Osmen’s novel Solitaire, which is set in the same universe as the titular Heartstopper novel.

Heartstopper is an adaptation of Alice Oseman’s webcomic and graphic novel of the same name. The series follows the story of Charlie and Nick, who meet at the school and eventually realise that their friendship has bloomed into an unexpected romance.

Kit Connor and Joe Locke essay the roles of Nick and Charlie, respectively. In Solitaire, Charlie’s older sister Tori becomes friends with Michael Holden’s character. Tori’s character is essayed by Jenny Walser in the series.

Apart from the leading duo, the series also features William Gao as Tao Xu, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, and Sebastian Croft as Benjamin, among others.

The second season of Heartstopper premiered on Netflix on August 3 and opened to positive receptions from the viewers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Actor Darragh Hand has been added to the cast of the third season of Netflix’s Heartstopper. He will be playing a character named Michael Holden, who appears in Heartstopper’s creator Alice Osmen’s novel Solitaire, which is set in the same universe as the titular Heartstopper novel. Heartstopper is an adaptation of Alice Oseman’s webcomic and graphic novel of the same name. The series follows the story of Charlie and Nick, who meet at the school and eventually realise that their friendship has bloomed into an unexpected romance. Kit Connor and Joe Locke essay the roles of Nick and Charlie, respectively. In Solitaire, Charlie’s older sister Tori becomes friends with Michael Holden’s character. Tori’s character is essayed by Jenny Walser in the series. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Apart from the leading duo, the series also features William Gao as Tao Xu, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, and Sebastian Croft as Benjamin, among others. The second season of Heartstopper premiered on Netflix on August 3 and opened to positive receptions from the viewers. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp