Home Entertainment English

Hulu renews 'Only Murders in the Building' for season four

The series follows three neighbours in a New York City apartment called the Arconia, who come together to record a true crime podcast about the murder of a fellow resident.

Published: 04th October 2023 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

'Only Murders in the Building'.

'Only Murders in the Building'.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: American streamer Hulu has ordered a fourth season of the hit crime comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building'.

The renewal came shortly after the finale of season three dropped on Hulu on Tuesday night.

The show stars Steven Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in lead roles, reported Variety.

The series follows Charles Haden-Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short) and Mabel Mora (Gomez), three neighbours in a New York City apartment called the Arconia, who come together to record a true crime podcast about the murder of a fellow resident.

The third season saw the trio solve the murder of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), a famous actor who dies on the opening night of his Broadway debut in Oliver's play.

It also featured Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep as castmate Loretta Durkin.

'Only Murders in the Building' is co-created by Martin and John Hoffman, who also serve as executive producers alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

The series is produced by 20th Television.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Selena GomezHuluMartin Short Steven Martin

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Cs
    Awesome!! Now I need to watch all seasons
    23 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp