'Gargoyles' live-action animated series reboot in the works at Disney+

James Wan’s Atomic Monster production company is bringing his live-action animated rendition of the beloved ‘90s animated series Gargoyles to life. Disney Plus is the intended home for the upcoming series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, work is currently underway on the much-discussed restoration of the beloved property.

The current logline for the project reads: “Based on the cult classic Disney animated series, Goliath is the last of a heroic race of gargoyle warriors who once lived among mankind. Free from a centuries-long curse that turned him into stone, Goliath struggles to solve the mystery of his past while watching over modern-day New York City alongside police detective Elisa Maza.”

In the series, gargoyles are a nocturnal species that are stone by day and come to life at night. It takes a thousand years for a clan of gargoyles residing in late 10th-century Scotland—after being betrayed and cursed by a magic spell—to awaken from their stone sleep. This is made possible by the intervention of a wealthy businessman named David Xanatos. They make New York their permanent home and promise to keep it that way.

The voice cast included Keith David, Salli Richardson, Jeff Bennett, Bill Fagerbakke, Thom Adcox-Hernandez, Ed Asner, Frank Welker, Bridgitte Bako, Marina Sirtis and Jonathan Frakes. Dauberman will write, executive produce and serve as showrunner on the reboot. Wan and Michael Clear executive produce for Atomic Monster.

