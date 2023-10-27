Home Entertainment English

Prime Video’s 'Takeshi’s Castle' reboot gets premiere date

The original show had around a hundred contestants forced to go through a list of wacky physical challenges set around giant, goofy, set pieces.

Published: 27th October 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 90s classic game show Takeshi’s Castle

By Express News Service

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video announced the premiere date of the much-awaited reboot of the 90’s classic Japanese show Takeshi’s Castle. The announcement came along with a promo video featuring actor-content creator Bhuvan Bam as the new commentator for the show, replacing the iconic, Jaaved Jaffery.

The promo video features Bhuvan as the owner of a shoe shop, who owes money to a Japanese gang. The gang then transports him to Tokyo and asks him to dub their Takeshi’s Castle in Hindi. The Takeshi’s Castle reboot is all set to premiere on the platform on November 2.

The iconic television show premiered between 1986 and 1990 and shattered cultural barriers to become a worldwide success. Originally developed by Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS), the show went on to inspire many similarly-themed game shows.

The show premiered in India on the Pogo Channel in 2005 with a Hindi voice-over commentary from Bollywood actor/comedian Jaaved Jaffrey. Amazon Prime Video is planning to release the game show reboot in 2023 in over 240 countries.

The original show had around a hundred contestants forced to go through a list of wacky physical challenges set around giant, goofy, set pieces. The original Takeshi’s Castle had a list of creative physical challenges like You Can’t Continue on an Empty Stomach, Wall to Freedom Becomes Far, Barrier of the Border, and Dragon God’s Pond. The upcoming Takeshi’s Castle reboot will have 8 episodes.

