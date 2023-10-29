Home Entertainment English

'Hi, I'm Chandler. I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable': Remembering Matthew Perry who made us laugh

Check out these 10 memorable quotes of Chandler Bing, who is one of the most beloved characters in F.R.I.E.N.D.S., known for his impeccable wit and sarcastic comebacks.

Canadian American actor Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in the sitcom 'Friends'.

By Anna Mariam Ittyerah
What a heartbreaking day for Matthew Perry fans. The 54-year-old became a household name following his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

The Emmy-nominated actor was found dead at his apartment in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

Reports suggested that the American-Canadian actor could have possibly died due to accidental drowning in his jacuzzi.

They also mentioned that no drugs were found nor any foul play was involved.

Although it has been almost 2 decades since the show ended, F.R.I.E.N.D.S is still pretty famous for its take on humour, friendship, and more. The character of Chandler Bing is one that stayed with his fans all these years due to his wit and sarcasm.

His funny one-liners provided comfort during distressing times. Apart from the humour aspect, many of Chandler's quotes were realistic and relatable.

here are a few popular quotes of Chandler's. 

1. “Hi, I’m Chandler. I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable.” 

2. “I'm not a 'blah'! I'm a hoot.”

3. “I’m not great at advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?”

4. “When I first meet somebody it’s usually panic, anxiety, and a great deal of sweating.” 

5. “I say more dumb things before 9 a.m. than most people say all day.”

6. “I’m hopeless and awkward and desperate for love!”

7. “What must it be like not to be crippled by fear and self-loathing?” 

8. “I tend to keep talking until somebody stops me.”

9. “I’m funny, right? What do you know? You’re a door. You only like knock-knock jokes.”

10. “When I was younger, I started using humor as a defense mechanism.”

- David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose after "Friends" won outstanding comedy series at the 54th Primetime Emmy Awards Sept. 22, 2002, in Los Angeles. (File | AP)

There are countless moments in F.R.I.E.N.D.S when Chandler's quick wit and sarcastic charm left us wheezing.

From his impeccable comedic timing, awkward dance moves, and signature catchphrases, to his beautiful and unique relationship with Monica (Courteney Cox), Chandler Bing was indeed a legend thanks to Matthew Perry. 

The actor has also starred in plenty of movies over the years such as 17 Again, Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, and more. 

The verified Instagram account for “Friends” posted a heartfelt tribute on Saturday night, writing, “We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all.”

He is survived by his parents, John Bennett and Suzanne Perry.

