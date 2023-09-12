Popular daytime talk shows in US to resume production ignoring writers strike

By Online Desk

After a five-month shooting break following the strike by the Writers Guild of America, several daytime American talk shows are preparing to resume their production this fall.

CBS' "The Drew Barrymore Show" hosted by actor Drew Barrymore has already confirmed that they will resume the show. Their other talk shows --- "The Talk", "Sherri", as well as Warner Bros' "The Jennifer Hudson" show --- are all rumoured to be returning to production.

Production of talk shows was on halt due to the ongoing labour dispute between the writers of Hollywood with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The strike has shut down the production of hundreds of TV shows, and films over the past five months.

Earlier, Barrymore received criticism from striking writers, their union, and the public after announcing that she would resume the production of her talk show without WGA writers. “I am … making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, which may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me,” she wrote on her Instagram.

Following the news, the writers picketed outside the CBS studio on Monday.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, "The Talk", "The Jennifer Hudson Show", and Sherri are all set to begin their shoot within weeks.

According to them, even though all these shows are signatories to the WGA's minimum basic agreement, they have all planned to go ahead with the production without writers from the WGA.

