Home Entertainment English

Popular daytime talk shows in US to resume production ignoring writers strike

CBS' "The Drew Barrymore Show" hosted by actor Drew Barrymore has already confirmed that they will resume the show.

Published: 12th September 2023 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Drew_Barrymore

Drew Barrymore Show's WGA writers, fans, and union allies held the picket line for hours outside the CBS studio in New York. (WGA Twitter) 

By Online Desk

After a five-month shooting break following the strike by the Writers Guild of America, several daytime American talk shows are preparing to resume their production this fall. 

CBS' "The Drew Barrymore Show" hosted by actor Drew Barrymore has already confirmed that they will resume the show. Their other talk shows --- "The Talk", "Sherri", as well as Warner Bros' "The Jennifer Hudson" show --- are all rumoured to be returning to production.

Production of talk shows was on halt due to the ongoing labour dispute between the writers of Hollywood with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The strike has shut down the production of hundreds of TV shows, and films over the past five months.

Earlier, Barrymore received criticism from striking writers, their union, and the public after announcing that she would resume the production of her talk show without WGA writers. “I am … making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, which may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me,” she wrote on her Instagram.

Following the news, the writers picketed outside the CBS studio on Monday. 

As per The Hollywood Reporter, "The Talk", "The Jennifer Hudson Show", and Sherri are all set to begin their shoot within weeks.

According to them, even though all these shows are signatories to the WGA's minimum basic agreement, they have all planned to go ahead with the production without writers from the WGA. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WGA Strike SAG-AFTRA strike Drew Barrymore show daytime talk shows talk shows Hollywood writers strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp