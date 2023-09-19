Home Entertainment English

Sexual assault allegations: YouTube stops Russell Brand making money from adverts 

Industry experts have estimated Brand probably makes between £2,000 to £4,000 a video, which, based on five videos a week, could produce close to £1m a year, The Guardian said.

Actor Russell Brand (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, file)

FILE - Actor Russell Brand (Photo | AP)

YouTube has suspended Russell Brand's ability to earn money through his channel for 'violating Creator Responsibility policy.'

Under the terms of his suspension Brand - whose net worth has been estimated at between £15m and £40m - will still be allowed to post videos on the platform but will not receive any of the advertising revenue, Daily Mail reports.

Brand, The Guardian added, had prepared for this eventuality by moving many of his videos across to rival site Rumble, although this a relatively niche outlet that does not give Brand access to the 6.5 million subscribers he has built up during a decade on YouTube.

The 48-year-old has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films. He denies the allegations, saying all his relationships were consensual.

The Met police said on Monday they had received an allegation of sexual assault in Soho, central London, in 2003. The force added that as yet no investigation had been launched, The Guardian report said.

