Netflix sci-fi crime drama Bodies to premiere in October

Netflix’s upcoming limited series Bodies, is set to stream on October 19. Created by Paul Tomalin, the series is based on graphic novel by Si Spencer.

Published: 23rd September 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The plot of Bodies revolves around an incident when a dead body appears in the streets of London.

The plot of Bodies revolves around an incident when a dead body appears in the streets of London. 
While it instigates sleuths to work, mystery heightens when the same victim shows up at the same spot in 1890, 1941 and 30 years into the future.

According to the makers, the series is described as “sci-fi, part murder mystery, part period drama, and part police procedural”. The cast comprises Amaka Okafor, Emmy nominee Shira Haas, Olivier Award winner Kyle Soller, and SAG Award winner Stephen Graham.
 

