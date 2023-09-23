Netflix sci-fi crime drama Bodies to premiere in October

By Express News Service

Netflix’s upcoming limited series Bodies, is set to stream on October 19. Created by Paul Tomalin, the series is based on graphic novel by Si Spencer.

The plot of Bodies revolves around an incident when a dead body appears in the streets of London.

While it instigates sleuths to work, mystery heightens when the same victim shows up at the same spot in 1890, 1941 and 30 years into the future.

According to the makers, the series is described as “sci-fi, part murder mystery, part period drama, and part police procedural”. The cast comprises Amaka Okafor, Emmy nominee Shira Haas, Olivier Award winner Kyle Soller, and SAG Award winner Stephen Graham.



Netflix’s upcoming limited series Bodies, is set to stream on October 19. Created by Paul Tomalin, the series is based on graphic novel by Si Spencer. The plot of Bodies revolves around an incident when a dead body appears in the streets of London. While it instigates sleuths to work, mystery heightens when the same victim shows up at the same spot in 1890, 1941 and 30 years into the future. According to the makers, the series is described as “sci-fi, part murder mystery, part period drama, and part police procedural”. The cast comprises Amaka Okafor, Emmy nominee Shira Haas, Olivier Award winner Kyle Soller, and SAG Award winner Stephen Graham. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });