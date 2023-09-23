Slow Horses Season 3 to be out in December

By Express News Service

Apple TV+ released the first looks of the upcoming third season of its espionage drama Slow Horses starring actor Gary Oldman in the lead role. The series is adapted from Real Tigers, the third novel in the spy series by Mick Herron.

The six-episode third season of Slow Horses will premiere on December 1 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. “Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House.

In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself,” reads the synopsis.

Apart from Gary, the series also stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce.

The new cast members include Katherine Waterston. Slow Horses is backed by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. The third season is directed by Saul Metzstein.



