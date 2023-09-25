Home Entertainment English

Legendary Italian actor Sophia Loren undergoes emergency surgery after fall

Published: 25th September 2023 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Sophia Loren

Sophia Loren (File | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Legendary Italian actor Sophia Loren underwent an emergency surgery on Sunday after she sustained several fractures from a fall at her home in Switzerland.

A source close to Loren told entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, the actor fell in her bathroom and sustained several fractures to her hip and a serious fracture to her femur which needed surgery.

She turned 89 on September 20.

According to the source, the operation was successful and there is "cautious optimism" about Loren's road to recovery, which will be a long one.

The actor's sons Carlo and Edoardo are by her side at the hospital, they added.

News of Loren's fall was broken by a restaurant she was set to open in the Italian city of Bari on September 26, the fourth such outlet bearing her name.

She was also set to receive honorary citizenship from the city, but following the accident all her engagements for the foreseeable future have been cancelled.

Loren last appeared in public at the Armani fashion show in Venice on September 2, held during the 80th Venice Film Festival.

